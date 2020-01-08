UMassFive VP of Marketing Jon Reske Retires After 23 Years

HADLEY — Jon Reske, longtime vice president of Marketing at UMassFive College Federal Credit Union, has retired after leading the credit union’s marketing function for more than 23 years.

Reske founded the UMassFive marketing department — spearheading a model of constant innovation and expansion — that today boasts leading-edge capabilities including in-house graphic design, social media, digital marketing, and marketing analytics. For the duration of his tenure, he represented UMassFive as lead press contact and a member of the senior management team.

“Over the many years that Jon has been employed at the credit union, he has always taken great pride in both creating and supporting our brand and culture,” said UMassFive President and CEO Rich Kump. “Never one to not think outside the box, Jon has had numerous success stories with helping our members with their financial needs. It has been a pleasure watching the credit union evolve into a half-billion-dollar, 40,000-plus member enterprise with Jon’s signature on so many initiatives.”

Reske is looking forward to starting the next chapter of his life, which includes spending time traveling with his wife. Interim Vice President of Marketing Craig Boivin will now lead public-relations efforts along with oversight of the credit union’s marketing team.