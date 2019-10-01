United Way of Pioneer Valley Celebrates $653,825 in Prescription Savings

SPRINGFIELD — United Way of Pioneer Valley announced that Hampden County residents have saved $653,825 on their prescription medications thanks to its partnership with FamilyWize, an organization focused on improving the health and well-being of individuals, families, and communities.

Through this partnership, the United Way has helped promote the free FamilyWize Prescription Discount Card, which has helped more than 15 million Americans save more than $1.7 billion on their prescriptions.

“People should never have to choose between putting food on the table or taking their prescription medication,” said Paul Mina, president and CEO of United Way of Hampden County. “That’s why we formed a partnership with FamilyWize. Their free prescription discount card can reduce the costs of prescriptions for anyone who uses it. It’s an extremely valuable resource that everyone, regardless of their financial situation, should use.”

The FamilyWize card immediately lowers the cost of prescription medications by an average of 45% percent for people with and without insurance. By presenting the FamilyWize card or mobile app at their local pharmacy, people can save on the cost of their medicine, with no strings attached.

“We’re excited to see the people of Hampden County realize the benefits of our prescription discount card,” said Vickie Nisbet, director of Community Relations at FamilyWize. “We hope that they continue to use the card and share it with others, as it can provide a significant savings.”

The free FamilyWize Prescription Discount Card can be used by anyone: uninsured, insured, and even people with Medicaid or Medicare. The use of the card is unlimited, does not require any personal information from the user, and has no eligibility criteria.

To take advantage, consumers can print a card from familywize.org, call (866) 810-3784 and request a card be mailed to them, contact the United Way of Pioneer Valley, or download the free FamilyWize app.