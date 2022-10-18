United Way of Pioneer Valley Creates Puerto Rico Relief Fund

SPRINGFIELD — United Way of Pioneer Valley (UWPV) has created a relief fund through its Feed a Family campaign to assist residents of Puerto Rico.

“In support of the many families in our local communities with roots in Puerto Rico, UWPV has initiated fundraising efforts to raise money for those who suffered devastating losses because of Hurricane Fiona,” said Jason Newmark, board president. “UWPV has the experience, resources, and relationships necessary to ensure all monies raised are provided quickly and directly to the most effective relief organizations on the ground in Puerto Rico today.”

Added Waleska Lugo-DeJesus, CEO of Inclusive Strategies, “as an ambassador for United Way, I ask for your help during our Feed a Family drive. For the greatest impact, please donate to Feed a Family through United Way and join our efforts to give 50% to feed families in Western Massachusetts. The other 50% will be directed to families suffering from the damage of Hurricane Fiona through pre-coordinated efforts in Puerto Rico. I have heard stories of mud swallowing homes and streets, of lack of water, and enormous loss of crops. Thank you for your generosity in support of United Way of Pioneer Valley.”

Those wishing to contribute to the relief fund should visit www.uwpv.org/feed-a-family.