Upscale Socks Donates Socks to Friends of the Homeless

SPRINGFIELD — As winter begins, Upscale Socks will make a presentation of warm socks to Friends of the Homeless today, Dec. 23, at 1 p.m. at 755 Worthington St. in Springfield.

For every pair of socks purchased between Nov. 23 and Dec. 19, Upscale Socks owner Lenny Underwood is making a sock donation to the organization.

“As a nonprofit behavioral-health agency, we very much value our local community partnerships,” Clinical & Support Options President and CEO Karin Jeffers said. “Upscale Socks is helping our Friends of the Homeless shelter guests stay warm and cared for this winter — and helping them do it with style and dignity.”

Underwood added that “we are thrilled to partner with Friends of the Homeless. Hopefully our socks will bring warmth and happiness to those in need.”