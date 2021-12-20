Valley Community Development Names Alexis Breiteneicher Executive Director

NORTHAMPTON — Valley Community Development announced Alexis Breiteneicher has been named executive director.

She comes to Valley after almost eight years at Community Involved in Sustaining Agriculture (CISA), where she served as director of Development. Before that, she was the Development manager for the Trustees of Reservations and worked for the Melville Charitable Trust in Boston. She also has considerable experience working with nonprofit organizations that support low-income communities, with an emphasis on finding solutions to homelessness.

“We are thrilled that, in Alexis, we have an executive director with local roots and experience and a proven track record in strengthening the economic well-being of our community,” said Madeline Weaver Blanchette, president of the organization’s board of directors. “Our staff and board look forward to working with Alexis as Valley continues to build affordable housing, provide assistance to small businesses, and help people attain and retain home ownership.”

Board President Peter Jessop had been serving as interim executive director prior to Breiteneicher’s hire.

“I am excited to take this next step in my career with an organization so aligned with my beliefs and passions,” Breiteneicher said. “Valley Community Development plays such an important role in expanding opportunities for Valley residents. I look forward to working with an excellent staff and board toward an ever-more equitable, viable, and vibrant local economic ecosystem.”