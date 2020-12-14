Virtual Super Saturday Planned for Asnuntuck Community College

ENFIELD, Conn. — Asnuntuck Community College (ACC) will hold a virtual Super Saturday event on Jan. 9. This event will take place online from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will help new and continuing students who have questions about how to apply, would like to speak to an advisor, or have questions regarding financial aid and registering. The college’s spring semester begins on Friday, Jan. 22.

New and continuing students are invited to attend the event. Participants will also be able to virtually meet with Asnuntuck’s Manufacturing department, as well as speak with staff from ACC’s Continuing Education and Workforce Development Office to learn about our non-credit certificate options.

Anyone who is interested in attending the online event, but has not yet applied, should complete the application ahead of time to maximize their time during the event.

Participants may pre-register at asnuntuck.edu/virtualsupersaturday if there is a specific department they plan to meet with. If seeking to meet with an advisor during the event, it is strongly encouraged to pre-register ahead of time at asnuntuck.edu/student-resources/casa to request an appointment.

Students do not need to wait until Jan. 9 to enroll. Registration is now open for the winter session, which starts on Dec. 22, and the spring semester. Visit asnuntuck.edu to apply and register.