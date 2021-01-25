Webber and Grinnell Names Reynolds Whalen Director of Culture and Communication

NORTHAMPTON — Webber and Grinnell Insurance recently hired Reynolds Whalen as its director of Culture and Communication. This new position focuses on company culture, sponsorships, community engagement, and helping advance the agency further into the digital age of marketing and communication.

Reynolds comes to the job from his role as founder and executive director of Performing Arts Abroad, based in Easthampton, where he built the business with a focus on creativity, core values, and efficiency through integrations. He serves on the board of the International Language Institute in Northampton and is active in the Pioneer Valley theater scene as an actor and creative collaborator.

Reynolds holds a bachelor’s degree in African and African-American studies and drama from Washington University in St. Louis, a master’s degree in education from Hunter College in New York City, and a master’s degree in African studies from Indiana University in Bloomington, Ind.