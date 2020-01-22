Top Page Banner

Daily News

Webber & Grinnell Insurance Welcomes Pamela Ortiz

By 304

NORTHAMPTON — Webber & Grinnell Insurance recently welcomed Pamela Ortiz as a business development specialist working in its Holyoke branch, Ross, Webber & Grinnell. She will be responsible for business development of home and auto business in Hampden County.

Most recently, Ortiz was a licensed sales producer at Allstate and a customer-service representative at Farm Family Insurance. She is licensed in property and casualty, life, and medical in Massachusetts and Connecticut.

Tags:

Related Posts

Log Cabin to Host Wedding for Couple Impacted by Hurricane Irma

By

Bulkley, Richardson and Gelinas Elects Christopher Visser Partner

By

Bacon Wilson Announces new Counsel, Associates

By