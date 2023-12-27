Westfield Bank Donates Toys to Local Communities

WESTFIELD — Westfield Bank invited its customers and community members across Western Mass. and Northern Conn. to help provide new toys and books to children in local communities as part of its 2023 toy drive.

From Nov. 23 through Dec. 13, all Westfield Bank branches collected new, unwrapped toys, books, and monetary donations. Each branch donated to an organization or charity local to its service area.

“Giving back to our local communities is an important part of our mission,” said James Hagan, president and CEO of Westfield Bank. “That is why we are happy to partner with local organizations by running a toy drive at our branches during the holiday season.”