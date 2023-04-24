Westfield State to Present Discussion on Rewards, Challenges of Municipal Work

WESTFIELD — On Wednesday, April 26 from 6:30 to 7:45 p.m., the Westfield State University master of public administration program will present a discussion with municipal leaders in Western Mass. on the challenges and rewards of municipal work. The discussion will take place at the Westfield State University TV studio in the Ely Campus Center.

This event is free and open to students of all majors interested in public service, high-school students, and anyone interested in learning about the inner workings of local government.

“Local Government Career Opportunities and Challenges” will feature a panel including Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia; Westfield Personnel Director Anne Larkham, West Springfield Mayor William Reichelt, and Paul Sieloff, chair of the Berkshire Municipal Management Assoc.

The panel will be moderated by Rick Sullivan, adjunct faculty member of Westfield State University, former Westfield mayor, and current president and CEO of the Western Massachusetts Economic Development Council.

The program will be livestreamed on the University website, westfield.ma.edu/live.