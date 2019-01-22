Courtesy ofAshley Lauwereins, www.swiftlocalsolutions.com

It can be hard to wear all the hats associated with successfully running your own business. When it comes to advertising, so many different opportunities exist. There are social media advertising options, digital marketing tactics, and a variety of print options. Magazines are an often-overlooked platform that can drive powerful results for your business.

In this post I will highlight why niche magazines are one of the best ways to advertise locally and explain the results you can expect to see when you advertise in these specialized publications.

About the Audience

Magazines resemble small businesses in that they target a niche target audience.

This is especially true for local special interest magazines. These publications are often run by local media companies and backed by demographic data about the local communities. The reader’s commitment to this unique brand experience results in unparalleled consumer engagement with magazine content be it in print or in digital format.

