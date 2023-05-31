WSU Names Kevin Hearn Vice President for Enrollment Management and Student Affairs

WESTFIELD — Westfield State University (WSU) President Linda Thompson has appointed Kevin Hearn as vice president for Enrollment Management and Student Affairs. Hearn will begin his duties on July 3.

As WSU continues to reinforce and build systems to support the needs of students and the surrounding communities, “Dr. Hearn’s dedication as an experienced, innovative steward of higher education will play an important role in advancing the university’s concept of IDEAS — innovation, diversity, engagement, and advancement — that ultimately leads to student success,” Thompson said. “The breadth of Dr. Hearn’s experience stood out from many qualified candidates, and I look forward to working with him to tell the story of Westfield State University.”

With 30 years of higher-education experience, Hearn’s curricular and co-curricular leadership spans enrollment, student affairs, academic support, and communications.

“I wish to thank Dr. Thompson, the selection committee, and all those who participated in the nationwide search for inviting me to serve in this post at Westfield State University,” Hearn said. “This position will play a critical role in addressing the needs of prospective and current students and in creating a more seamless and vibrant student experience from the point of admission through graduation. During my campus visit, I was impressed with the passion with which Westfield State students, staff, and faculty spoke of the university and their experiences. I look forward to partnering with them, as well as with the board of trustees, local and regional community organizations and businesses, and Westfield State alumni, to foster a culture of innovation and engagement that inspires all campus members to build on the rich history of Westfield State University.”

Hearn most recently served as vice president for Enrollment Management at Robert Morris University in Pittsburgh, where he was responsible for leadership and management of all staff and operations within the offices of undergraduate, graduate, doctoral, and international admissions, as well as the office of Financial Aid.

Prior to this role, he served as vice president for Strategic Enrollment Management at Chestnut Hill College in Philadelphia and vice president for Enrollment Management and Student Affairs at Niagara University in Lewiston, N.Y., and held leadership roles in Enrollment Management and Student Affairs at Dean College in Franklin, Mass.

Hearn earned his doctorate in education from Nova Southeastern University in Miami, his master’s degree in counseling and educational psychology from Rhode Island College in Providence, and his bachelor’s degree in political science from Le Moyne College in Syracuse, N.Y.