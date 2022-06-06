YPS of Greater Springfield Slates June Events

HOLYOKE — The Young Professional Society of Greater Springfield (YPS) will host three dynamic events throughout June, beginning with its interactive breakfast and networking event, Thriving After Talent Disruption, in partnership with the Greater Chicopee Chamber of Commerce on June 9. Next, YPS will host its Leadership Luncheon on June 14 featuring Holyoke Mayor, Joshua Garcia. Lastly, they will host its signature Third Thursday networking event, at Holyoke’s Woodstone Tavern on June 16, celebrating BusinessWest’s Forty Under 40 class of 2022 directly after the awards ceremony.

In partnership with the Chicopee Chamber of Commerce, YPS will host Thriving After Talent Disruption from 8 to 10:30 a.m. at Elms College. With sponsorship support from the Valley Opportunity Council and The Polish National Credit Union, the seminar will feature Kim Kenney-Rockwal, an engaging leader who has spent her career hiring, leading, mentoring, and developing talent. Kenney-Rockwal’s passionate and practical executive coaching helps both teams and motivated individuals with improving their effectiveness at work and at home.

With more than 25 years of human resource practitioner experience, Kenney-Rockwal has held both executive Human Resource and coaching roles within the healthcare, manufacturing, and pharmacy retail industries. The morning event will include breakfast, meaningful networking opportunities, and an educational presentation from both Kenney-Rockwal and Xiomara Delobato, who will share insights and tactics to recruit, retain, nurture, and develop talent consistently. Registration includes breakfast and is $25 for both YPS and Chicopee Chamber members and non-members. Advance registration is required.

Next, YPS will host its Leadership Luncheon Series, sponsored by Elms College, featuring Garcia at Venture X Holyoke, 98 Lower Westfield Road, on June 14 from noon to 1 p.m. Garcia was elected as mayor of Holyoke in November 2021, after serving over three years as town administrator of Blandford. Prior to that, he worked at the Pioneer Valley Planning Commission and the Holyoke Housing Authority in various capacities.

Throughout his career, Garcia has volunteered and supported impactful civic organizations such as the Holyoke School Committee, Holyoke Fire Commission, Holyoke Community College Foundation, the Public Health Institute of Western Massachusetts, the MIIA Health Group Trust, and Nueva Esperanza in Holyoke. During the luncheon, he will discuss his passion for the city of Holyoke, ways he plans to inspire change in the community, and his visions for the future. The luncheon is free for YPS members, and $10 for non-members. Advance registration is required.

Lastly, YPS will host its Third Thursday: Forty Under 40 After Party at the all new Woodstone Tavern at 874 Hampden St., Holyoke, on June 16 from 9-11 p.m. The celebration will take place immediately after BusinessWest’s award ceremony at Holyoke’s Log Cabin, and will include a cash bar, door prizes, and passed desserts sponsored by Woodstone Tavern. The after party is free for YPS members, and $10 for non-members.

Springfield YPS concentrates its efforts on business and career development, networking, social and cultural involvement, and community activism. Its diverse membership comes from a wide range of professions and backgrounds united by a commitment to make Springfield a better place to work, live, play, and stay.

Additional event details and registration information for the June events can be found by visiting www.springfieldyps.com/events.