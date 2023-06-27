Zonta Palooza to Honor STEM Pioneer Lynn Goodhue

NORTHAMPTON — On Sunday, Aug. 6 from 4 to 7 p.m., the Zonta Club of Northampton will host Zonta Palooza, a STEM scholarship music fundraiser at Northampton Center for the Arts, 33 Hawley St., in memory of Lynn Goodhue, a STEM pioneer who served with distinction at all levels of Zonta International.

According to Zonta Northampton Club President Seren Derin, the event emcee will be Judith Fine, former owner of Gazebo in Northampton and tireless volunteer for local government and good causes. The music lineup will include a mix of swing, blues, folk, and soul from Blackbird & Applegate, Louise Mosrie Coombe, and the O-Tones Trio, local musicians with a significant following. There will be refreshments and raffle prizes, from a quilt created by a friend of Zonta to gift certificates donated by local businesses.

Click here to register. Suggested donations are $20 to $100, payable by Venmo @zontaclubnoho; by check payable to Zonta Northampton, P.O. Box 1034, Belchertown, MA 01007; or by cash to a Zonta member before the event or at the door.

The event committee hopes sponsors will help cover expenses so that all donations can be used to fund the scholarship in Goodhue’s name for a local woman pursuing a science, technology, engineering, or mathematics (STEM) degree program at an accredited university, college, or other institution.

Questions can be directed to [email protected].