Freedom Credit Union Announces Promotion, Addition

SPRINGFIELD — Glenn Welch, president and CEO of Freedom Credit Union, announced a promotion within the credit union and the appointment of a new mortgage loan originator.

Edward Nuñez has been promoted to assistant vice president of Member Business Lending at Freedom. He has more than 19 years of experience in the financial services industry, 15 of which have been at Freedom. Most recently, Nuñez led the credit union’s business development department and led its youth banking, credit union partners program, and financial literacy programs.

He is active in the community, and serves on numerous boards and committees, including the Roger L. Putnam Technical Fund, Elms College Board of Trustees, the Basketball Hall of Fame Finance Sub Committee, the Executive Committee for the Credit for Life Financial Literacy Fairs, and the Greater Springfield Visitors Convention Bureau Howdy Award Committee, to name a few. He is West Springfield Rotarian and treasurer for the Springfield Puerto Rican Parade Committee. In 2012, Nuñez was named one of BusinessWest’s 40 Under Forty award winners and was one of the first recipients of the Warren Group’s Credit Union Hero awards recognizing credit union leaders throughout Massachusetts.

Also, Lisa Mish has joined Freedom as a mortgage loan originator and is responsible for real estate origination throughout Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin, and Berkshire counties.

As she helps expand Freedom’s mortgage services to its members throughout the Pioneer Valley, she will offer her expertise in conventional, FHA, Masshousing, Mass. Housing Partnership’s One Mortgage, as well as USDA and VA loans. Mish has 14 years of experience in the finance industry, including expertise in residential mortgage origination, first-time home buyer assistance, and secondary-market sales.

Most recently, she was loan originator at Lee Bank. Currently, Mish is a board member of the Western Mass. Homebuilders and Remodelers Assoc., a member of the Realtor Association of Pioneer Valley, and participates on several committees. She is working at Freedom’s main office branch in downtown Springfield.