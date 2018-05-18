HCC Offering Free Culinary Training Course for Line Cooks

HOLYOKE — Holyoke Community College (HCC) is offering a free, four-week, intensive training course for experienced kitchen workers who want to quickly advance their culinary skills.

The grant-funded course, “Line Cook Training,” will run Monday through Friday, June 4 to June 29, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the new HCC MGM Culinary Arts Institute in downtown Holyoke. The classes will be taught by Warren Leigh, HCC Culinary Arts professor and professional chef. Class topics include moist and dry cooking methods; soups, stocks, and sauces; knife skills; culinary math; and ServSafe and TIPS certifications.

“This training is for experienced cooks, food preparers, and food-service workers who want to refresh or strengthen their culinary skills to meet the growing demands of today’s industry,” said Kermit Dunkelberg, HCC assistant vice president of Adult Basic Education and Workforce Development. “It will prepare participants to work in a fast-paced, high-volume restaurant environment and be competitive for job openings at top employers in the region, such as MGM, which is now hiring for the August opening of its new resort casino in Springfield.”

Applicants for the course must have at least two years of experience in the culinary industry. For more information or to register, call Ann Rocchi, job placement assistant, at (413) 552-2753 or Milissa Daniels, career development counselor, at (413) 552-2042.