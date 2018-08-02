HCG Welcomes New Director of Energy Operations, Sales, and Innovation

NORTHAMPTON — Marin Goldstein has been tapped to lead electricity and renewable-energy programs at HCG as director of energy operations, sales, and innovation. In his new role, he will oversee Hampshire Power, Hampshire Renewables, and HCG’s Renewable Energy Credit brokerage program.

“We are thrilled to have Marin join our team,” said Todd Ford, executive director of HCG. “With a strong background in solar and sustainability, Marin will be a huge asset to Hampshire Power as we continue our work in local, renewable energy.”

Hampshire Power, the only Massachusetts-based nonprofit electricity supplier, allows local businesses, nonprofits, and municipalities to power their values by choosing to keep their energy dollars local, while giving back to the community.

“I am excited for the opportunity to work with such a dynamic organization,” said Goldstein. “I am looking forward to continuing the growth of the local, renewable energy programs at HCG by strengthening our position in the state market.”

Goldstein brings with him more than 10 years of management experience in both business and nonprofit sectors. He also currently serves on the Energy Committee for the City of Easthampton, formerly as chair. He comes to HCG after three years in operations management and solar advocacy at Trinity Solar. Prior to that, he managed public education campaigns on renewable energy and energy efficiency and developed community partnerships across Western Mass. at the Center for EcoTechnology.

In addition to expanding Hampshire Power, Goldstein will run the Hampshire Renewables net-metering program, which offers a market-leading 15% savings to thousands of electricity customers in Western Mass. He will also grow the lucrative Renewable Energy Credit brokerage service, which currently manages more than $9.7 million worth of energy credits on behalf of more than 1,500 local renewable-energy system owners.

“HCG has positioned itself as a leader of innovation in the renewable-energy arena,” Goldstein said. “I am eager to have the chance to play an integral part in the development and advancement of these successful programs.”