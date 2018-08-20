Info Sessions on Casino Dealer School Announced

SPRINGFIELD — The Mass. Casino Career Training Institute (MCCTI) will host a series of information sessions to answer questions about the next wave of casino dealer classes that are starting Sept. 10. Interested students will be able to enroll immediately after the presentation.

Sessions will be held at the MGM Career Center, third floor of 1259 East Columbus Ave., Springfield on August 21, 6-7 p.m.; August 22, 9-10 a.m.; Aug. 29, 6-7 p.m.; Aug. 31, 10-11 a.m.; and Sept. 6, 10-11 a.m.

For people new to the gaming industry, it’s recommended they start training with blackjack and then continue on with carnival games. MGM has stated that if a person has at least two table game certifications, he or she is guaranteed a chance to audition with MGM.

Upcoming classes for 2018 include three blackjack classes starting on Sept. 10. Classes run Monday through Friday to Oct. 22, and are slated from: 7:30-10:30 a.m.; 1-4 p.m.’ and 4-7 p.m.

The cost is $399 and scholarships may be available for students. The cost is dramatically lower than similar courses across the country because it is being supported by MGM, Holyoke Community College, Springfield Technical Community College and the Mass. Gaming Commission. Carnival games is the second recommend class for new dealers and starts immediately after the conclusion of blackjack. For experienced dealers that are looking for an additional game:

Roulette: Sept. 10-Oct. 12. (Morning and afternoon);

Craps: Oct. 1-Nov. 14. (Morning and afternoon);

Mini baccarat: Oct. 15-Nov. 14. (Morning and afternoon);

Carnival games: Oct. 23-Nov. 21. (Morning, afternoon, evening).

Students do not have to attend an information session to enroll in classes. They are encouraged to enroll in the course or to sign up for the information session at www.mccti.org.