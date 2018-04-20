Panel Discussion to Focus on HCC’s Role in Valley’s Future

HOLYOKE — Holyoke Community College is bringing together an all-star lineup of regional leaders for a panel discussion on April 25, focusing on the future of the Pioneer Valley and HCC’s role in it.

That discussion, “Shaping the Future: HCC and the Pioneer Valley,” will be conducted over breakfast from 7:30 to 10 a.m. in the PeoplesBank Conference Room in the HCC Kittredge Center for Business and Workforce Development on the main campus, 303 Homestead Ave.

The breakfast is open to the public. Community members are welcome and encouraged to attend.

HCC president Christina Royal will moderate the discussion, which will begin about 7:50 a.m. The panelists include Tricia Callahan, president of United Personnel; Nathan Costa, president of the Springfield Thunderbirds and an HCC alumnus from the Class of 2003; Dianne Fuller Doherty, a social entrepreneur and community advocate; Scott Foster, co-founder of Valley Venture Mentors, Inc.; Marcos Marrero, director of Planning and Economic Development for the City of Holyoke; Rick Sullivan, president and CEO of the Western MA Economic Development Council; and Katie Allan Zobel, president of the Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts.

After the panel, guests will be invited to join a larger dialogue about the opportunities and challenges facing HCC as the college gathers feedback for a yearlong strategic planning process.

“Once complete, this plan will chart our course — not just ours as a community college, but ours as a region,” Royal said. “We strongly believe our work is collaborative and that together we are capable of great things. We want members of the community to join the conversation.”