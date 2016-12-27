Registration Open for Non-credit HCC Classes in Ware

WARE — Holyoke Community College, in collaboration with the Quaboag Valley Community Development Corp., is offering a busy schedule of non-credit classes this winter and spring.

Registration is open for a variety of convenient and affordable professional-development, workforce-training, and personal-enrichment college courses at the Quaboag Region Workforce Training and Community College Center at 79 Main St., Ware, also known as the E2E — Education to Employment Center. Courses include:

• ServSafe Prep & Exam: Jan. 16 and 23, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (two sessions, $109); March 7, 14, and 21, 3-6 p.m. (three sessions, $109); May 9, 16, and 23, 3-6 p.m. (three sessions, $109);

• Emergency Medical Technician Training, Feb. 14 to June 22, 6-10 p.m. (38 classes, $1,099);

• HeartSaver CPR AED, March 14, 6-9 p.m. (one session, $45);

• First Aid, March 16, 6-9 p.m. (one session, $45);

• How to Get Debt Free, April 4, 6-9 p.m. (one session, $39);

• Basic Home Repair, April 13, 20, 27, and May 4, 6-8 p.m. (four sessions, $99);

• Career Planning, Goal Setting, and Assessment, April 18, 6-9 p.m. (one class, free);

• Elder Law and Estate Planning, May 1 and 8, 6-9 p.m. (two sessions, $85); and

• Nursing Assistant Exam Preparation/Home Health Aide: call for class times.

For more information or to enroll, call (413) 552-2500 or visit www.hcc.edu/bce.