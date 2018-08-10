Springfield Symphony Orchestra to Bring Chamber Music to Springfield Armory

SPRINGFIELD — As part of its 75th-anniversary season, the Springfield Symphony Orchestra (SSO) is scheduling a series of free chamber-music concerts throughout the Pioneer Valley. The first, slated for Thursday, Aug. 30 from 5 to 7:30 p.m., will debut a percussion trio at the historic Springfield Armory. Guests are invited to arrive early to enjoy canapes and a cash bar before the concert begins promptly at 6:15 p.m.

“We are very excited about this special chamber-music event,” said Susan Beaudry, executive director of the SSO. “Bringing more concerts to important community spaces throughout Springfield is just one of our many exciting, mission-driven initiatives for this celebratory 75th-anniversary season.”

The SSO percussion trio will feature SSO principal percussionist Nathan Lassell, principal timpanist Marty Kluger, and percussionist Doug Perry. The trio will present a mixed program featuring snare drumming, marimba music, and multi-percussion pieces with humorous musical commentary thrown in.

“Since the dawn of civilization, the sound of drums has signaled the onset of something important. It is in this spirit I decided to go to the incredible musicians of our percussion section and have them put together a fun and informal program for this pre-season event at the Springfield Armory,” said Kevin Rhodes, SSO music director. “There are so many communities and people in the Pioneer Valley that haven’t yet discovered the SSO. It’s our goal that performances in unexplored and at times perhaps underserved communities will help make the SSO everyone’s orchestra.”

Guests are also invited to stay after the concert for a wrap-up cocktail hour to socialize with SSO musicians and further peruse the Springfield Armory National Historic Site collection.