1Berkshire Announces Return of Berkshire Trendsetter Awards

PITTSFIELD — 1Berkshire announced the return of its Celebrate the Berkshires premier event and the Berkshire Trendsetter Awards for 2023. Celebrate the Berkshires will be held on Thursday, Sept. 14 at the Colonial Theatre in Pittsfield, honoring the Berkshire region. At this event, 1Berkshire will announce the Putting the Berkshires on the Map honoree, as well as present the Berkshire Trendsetter Awards to exceptional individuals and businesses.

“After a three-year hiatus, we are so happy to be able to bring back the Trendsetter Awards, along with the Celebrate the Berkshires event,” 1Berkshire President and CEO Jonathan Butler said. “These awards allow us to shine a light on all the great work going on in our region and acknowledge how each of the nominated individuals and businesses truly makes the Berkshires a more vibrant place to work, live, and play.”

The Berkshire Trendsetter Awards recognize outstanding initiatives, talented people, and innovative organizations moving the Berkshires forward. Click here to learn more about the new award categories, and click here to submit nominations. The deadline to nominate is Friday, June 16. Nominees do not have to be members of 1Berkshire.