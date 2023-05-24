Building Permits
The following building permits were issued during the months of April and May 2023.
EASTHAMPTON
Center for Human Development
55 Union St.
N/A — Selective interior demolition
Bernard Gawle
14 Ward Ave.
N/A — Roofing
HADLEY
Joseph Czajkowski
Shattuck Road
N/A — Install dual-use solar array
LENOX
Boston University
45 West St.
$66,715 — Roofing
Bruce Stringer
529 Walker St.
$4,310 — Install four vinyl windows
PITTSFIELD
Roy Andersen Jr.
25 Bartlett Ave.
$6,010 — Replace five windows
Berkshire Family YMCA
292 North St.
$298,887 — Roof replacement over court and track; alterations to toddler room; add two new windows; add lockers and changing stalls at men’s locker room
Cedar Tree Investment Group LLC
409 West St.
$44,000 — Install 33 roof-mounted solar panels
Kidzone Child Care Educational
699 Dalton Ave.
$30,850 — Modify existing fire sprinkler system
NORTHAMPTON
Bang Bang LLC
29 Pleasant St., Unit C
$14,000 — Basement renovation for tattoo artist
Bowles Enterprises LLC
235 Main St.
$5,350 — Illuminated wall sign for Bagalan Cannabis
Glass Lake Partners LLC
43 Ladd Ave.
$4,000 — Build partition wall in storage area
Healthy Neighborhoods Group LLC
47 High St.
$18,000 — Siding
Lankleine Realty LLC
881 North K ing St.
$6,000 — Illuminated ground sign for Northeast Painting Associates
Northampton Rentals LLC
206 King St.
$3,000 — Illuminated ground sign for Advance Psychotherapy
Northampton Revolver Club
519 Ryan Road
$27,000 — Roofing
Rankin Holdings LLC
115 Conz St.
$220,000 — Demolish building
Smith College
7 College Lane
$15,000 — Remove mezzanine
Standick Trust
158 Main St.
N/A — Remove partition walls
SPRINGFIELD
1277 Liberty St. LLC
1295 Liberty St.
$24,000 — Alter tenant space for Ivy’s Events at Springfield Plaza for use as assembly area
CIG2 LLC
281 Belmont Ave.
$7,000 — Repair exterior rear egress system, install new Sonotube to left-side deficient post
City of Springfield
1170 Carew St.
N/A — Remodel entry of Van Sickle Academy into handicap-accessible passageway, remodel life-skills classroom.
Hector Bermudez
175 Oakland St.
$9,000 — Insulation
DDM Property Group LLC
1630 Boston Road
$185,000 — Remodel interior for new Hannoush Jewelers store
David Della Torre, Lynn Baker, Paul Della Torre
13 Morgan St.
$20,000 — Alter interior for accessible restroom, office, and storage area for vehicles
Five Town Station LLC
380 Cooley St.
$50,000 — Erect addition for additional dining seating at Texas Roadhouse
Ronald McDonald House of Springfield
34 Chapin Ter.
$242,454 — Remove and replace windows and siding
Stone Soul Inc.
41 Colton St.
$4,000 — Install new bathroom
Springfield Cemetery
171 Maple St.
$25,875 — Remove and replace garage roof
Haq Zahoor Ul
679 Main St.
$92,000 — Erect canopy #1 for gas station pumps
Haq Zahoor Ul
679 Main St.
$92,000 — Erect canopy #2 for gas station pumps
YMCA of Greater Springfield Inc.
1784 Dwight St.
$60,999 — Roofing