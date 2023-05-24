The following building permits were issued during the months of April and May 2023.

EASTHAMPTON

Center for Human Development

55 Union St.

N/A — Selective interior demolition

Bernard Gawle

14 Ward Ave.

N/A — Roofing

HADLEY

Joseph Czajkowski

Shattuck Road

N/A — Install dual-use solar array

LENOX

Boston University

45 West St.

$66,715 — Roofing

Bruce Stringer

529 Walker St.

$4,310 — Install four vinyl windows

PITTSFIELD

Roy Andersen Jr.

25 Bartlett Ave.

$6,010 — Replace five windows

Berkshire Family YMCA

292 North St.

$298,887 — Roof replacement over court and track; alterations to toddler room; add two new windows; add lockers and changing stalls at men’s locker room

Cedar Tree Investment Group LLC

409 West St.

$44,000 — Install 33 roof-mounted solar panels

Kidzone Child Care Educational

699 Dalton Ave.

$30,850 — Modify existing fire sprinkler system

NORTHAMPTON

Bang Bang LLC

29 Pleasant St., Unit C

$14,000 — Basement renovation for tattoo artist

Bowles Enterprises LLC

235 Main St.

$5,350 — Illuminated wall sign for Bagalan Cannabis

Glass Lake Partners LLC

43 Ladd Ave.

$4,000 — Build partition wall in storage area

Healthy Neighborhoods Group LLC

47 High St.

$18,000 — Siding

Lankleine Realty LLC

881 North K ing St.

$6,000 — Illuminated ground sign for Northeast Painting Associates

Northampton Rentals LLC

206 King St.

$3,000 — Illuminated ground sign for Advance Psychotherapy

Northampton Revolver Club

519 Ryan Road

$27,000 — Roofing

Rankin Holdings LLC

115 Conz St.

$220,000 — Demolish building

Smith College

7 College Lane

$15,000 — Remove mezzanine

Standick Trust

158 Main St.

N/A — Remove partition walls

SPRINGFIELD

1277 Liberty St. LLC

1295 Liberty St.

$24,000 — Alter tenant space for Ivy’s Events at Springfield Plaza for use as assembly area

CIG2 LLC

281 Belmont Ave.

$7,000 — Repair exterior rear egress system, install new Sonotube to left-side deficient post

City of Springfield

1170 Carew St.

N/A — Remodel entry of Van Sickle Academy into handicap-accessible passageway, remodel life-skills classroom.

Hector Bermudez

175 Oakland St.

$9,000 — Insulation

DDM Property Group LLC

1630 Boston Road

$185,000 — Remodel interior for new Hannoush Jewelers store

David Della Torre, Lynn Baker, Paul Della Torre

13 Morgan St.

$20,000 — Alter interior for accessible restroom, office, and storage area for vehicles

Five Town Station LLC

380 Cooley St.

$50,000 — Erect addition for additional dining seating at Texas Roadhouse

Ronald McDonald House of Springfield

34 Chapin Ter.

$242,454 — Remove and replace windows and siding

Stone Soul Inc.

41 Colton St.

$4,000 — Install new bathroom

Springfield Cemetery

171 Maple St.

$25,875 — Remove and replace garage roof

Haq Zahoor Ul

679 Main St.

$92,000 — Erect canopy #1 for gas station pumps

Haq Zahoor Ul

679 Main St.

$92,000 — Erect canopy #2 for gas station pumps

YMCA of Greater Springfield Inc.

1784 Dwight St.

$60,999 — Roofing