475 Canal MA LLC Converts 475 Canal St. into CubeSmart Self Storage Facility

HOLYOKE — 475 Canal MA LLC announced the conversion of 475 Canal St. in Holyoke into a CubeSmart Self Storage facility. The project is spearheaded by principals James Quinn, Gary Youm, and Richard Lee, who bring a wealth of experience and vision to this development.

CubeSmart, a $12 billion real-estate investment trust (REIT) known for its leadership in the self-storage industry, will oversee both the asset management and property management of the new facility. This partnership promises to bring state-of-the-art storage solutions to Holyoke residents.

“We are very excited to partner with CubeSmart, a true leader in the self-storage industry, on 475 Canal St. in Holyoke,” Quinn said. “Their expertise in property management and customer service will ensure that this facility meets the highest standards.”

Added Youm, “Holyoke is a great town to live in, and this facility will provide a quality, climate-controlled self-storage solution, enhancing the convenience and storage options available to the community.”

Jordan Hart, executive director of the Greater Holyoke Chamber of Commerce, added that “CubeSmart’s arrival marks an exhilarating addition to the Holyoke community, poised to catalyze the city’s growth and prosperity.”

CubeSmart’s 475 Canal St. facility is set to have its grand opening today, June 27 at 11 a.m. and welcomes the public to attend. This new addition to Holyoke will feature modern, climate-controlled units designed to meet a variety of storage needs, from personal to business use.