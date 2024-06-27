Monson Savings Bank Named ERC5 Business of the Year

MONSON — Monson Savings Bank was recently named the East of the River Chamber of Commerce (ERC5) Business of the Year. The announcement was made at the chamber’s 2024 annual meeting awards and reception event held at Twin Hills Country Club.

“Monson Savings Bank’s unwavering dedication and tireless efforts have left an indelible mark on the lives of countless individuals in our communities,” said Grace Barone, executive director of the ERC5. “The transformative influence of the Monson Savings Bank team under the team’s exceptional leadership is undeniable. I congratulate the entire Monson Savings Bank team on being awarded the ERC5 Business of the Year, with immense respect and admiration.”

The community bank was chosen as the ERC5 Business of the Year by the ERC5’s board members and ambassadors. The ERC5 affiliates voted Monson Savings Bank Business of the Year based on the bank’s achievements and contributions to the communities.

“Although I know there are many other businesses that are just as deserving of this award, I’ll gladly accept it as recognition of my team’s unwavering dedication to the bank’s mission,” said Dan Moriarty, Monson Savings Bank president and CEO. “As a team, we strive to be an integral part of the greater community by meeting the changing needs of all customers in our communities by providing high-value financial products, exceptional personal service, and genuine community support. Monson Savings will always work hard to be a community- and customer-focused bank where people are proud to do their banking.”