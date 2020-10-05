Aegis Energy, EDF Group Announces Growth, Welcomes Michael Bartoszek

HOLYOKE — Aegis Energy, EDF Group, a leading provider of co-generation technology, hired experienced energy-sector professional Michael Bartoszek to the role of business development manager. Bartoszek’s hire comes during an extended period of growth; Aegis recently added 12 team members and has plans to add four more.

Although new to Aegis, Michael is no stranger to the company or its affiliates, having previously held the position of regional manager for the Eastern U.S. for Citelum North America, a unit of the EDF Group. With his knowledge of EDF offerings and more than two decades of industry experience, he is well-equipped to suggest energy solutions in his current role of business development manager.

“Michael brings invaluable energy experience to Aegis, so we expect he will make an immediate impact on new business development by educating and marketing our products and services to prospective customers,” Aegis President Lee Vardakas said.

The four available positions include business development specialist (entry-level), new business development manager, generator technician, and field services technician.

“We’ve been fortunate to experience growth, even during the pandemic,” Vardakas added. “That speaks volumes to the stability of our industry and company.”

To learn more about Aegis and the current open positions, visit aegischp.com/careers.