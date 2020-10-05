Holyoke Soldiers’ Home Superintendent Steps Down

HOLYOKE ­— Bennett Walsh, the embattled superintendent of the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home, issued a letter announcing he will step down amid efforts to fire him and a week after he was criminally charged for his role in the deadly COVID-19 outbreak at the facility, the Boston Globe reported. Investigators have said that Walsh’s decision to consolidate units in the facility back in March led to “horrific circumstances” that allowed the virus to easily spread.

In his letter, Walsh, who has been on leave since March, called his work for the veterans’ home “a tremendous honor,” adding that “I very much appreciated the opportunity to serve my fellow veterans, and I strived every day to do my best for them and their families. Recent events, however, make it impossible for me to continue to serve.”

Kevin Jourdain, who chairs the facility’s board of trustees, also released a statement acknowledging Walsh’s letter of resignation.

“The board of trustees looks forward to a thoughtful and robust search process to fill this critical leadership position,” he added. “The board of trustees will seek a candidate who is highly qualified and able to lead the facility to its full potential to provide our veterans with the outstanding care they so richly deserve.”