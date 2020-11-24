Virtual Open House for Elms Graduate Education Programs

Dec. 1: The Elms College Graduate Admission Office will hold a virtual open house from 5 to 6:30 p.m. to share information about graduate programs in education (MED/MAT). This sessions will allow prospective students to meet with program directors, alumni, and graduate admission counselors. Another virtual open house will take place on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021 from 6 to 7 p.m. to share information about all Elms College graduate programs. Elms has 30 graduate, post-graduate, and certificate programs offered in a variety of models, including hybrid, online, and on campus. To register for either session, visit www.elms.edu/graduate-studies/visit.

Spay/Neuter Voucher Day

Dec. 1: Second Chance Animal Services announced it will host its first Spay/Neuter Voucher Day at its Springfield Community Veterinary Hospital. The program, made possible in conjunction with the Mass Animal Fund and local animal-control officers, provides free spay/neuter services to cats and dogs owned by low-income Massachusetts residents. For those who don’t qualify for the state voucher program, Second Chance’s low-cost spay/neuter program is available to everyone. Complete information on both programs can be found at secondchanceanimals.org. The Second Chance Springfield hospital also offers full-service veterinary care for all, with subsidized rates for qualifying households, plus a weekly vaccine clinic by pre-registration offering rabies and distemper vaccines for $12, microchips for $20, and nail trims for $12. Those interested in registering for the voucher day can visit the website and check out the Spay/Neuter Information section of the registration form.

MCLA Virtual Information Session

Dec. 2: The Division of Graduate and Continuing Education (DGCE) at Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts (MCLA) will hold a virtual information session at 4 p.m. This information session will offer details about MCLA’s bachelor’s degree completion program; master of business administration, master of education, and teacher licensure programs; and the MCLA Leadership Academy. Members of the community interested in pursuing a postgraduate degree, advancing in their education careers, or completing their undergraduate degree are encouraged to attend. Representatives from each postgraduate program will present information and answer questions about degree paths, enrollment, balancing responsibilities while pursuing a degree, and more. For more information or to register, visit mcla.edu/infosession.

Bright Nights at Forest Park

Through Jan. 3: Bright Nights at Forest Park will take place this year. Spirit of Springfield and the city of Springfield have developed protocols to provide a safe and festive event that has been a holiday tradition since 1995. They will be instituted during setup, breakdown, and during the event, and include masks, regular cleaning, online ticketing, and more. Restrooms will be for emergency use only, and the usual bustling gift shop, amusement rides, horse-drawn wagon and carriage rides, and visits and supper with Santa will not be available. This will help keep all visitors safe and socially distanced in their vehicles during the experience. Bright Nights at Forest Park is three miles of a unique holiday experience featuring more than 675,000 lights and iconic displays like Seuss Land, Everett Barney Mansion, Toy Land, Happy Holidays, Springfield, and so many more. It generates $15 million in economic impact annually and has created a lifetime of family memories in its 25-year history. It also promises to be one of the safest events, with families contained in their cars. Admission will be $23 per car weeknights, weekdays, and holidays. Discounted tickets will be available at participating Big Y World Class Markets for $16.50. Due to bus-capacity limitations in Massachusetts, admission for buses has been reduced to $100 for buses with capacity of more than 30 people. Vehicles with seating from 17 to 30 people will be charged $50 for admission.