Social Media Summit

Oct. 27: Chikmedia invites the community to attend its virtual 2022 Social Media Summit, where it will provide an update on all things social-media related. Chikmedia, a boutique firm offering strategic marketing planning and creative PR, is hosting this virtual event to support the future generation of marketing leaders. Participants will have the opportunity to learn the latest trends, updates on Instagram and Facebook, and how to create an engaging reel to capture their audience’s attention. They will walk away with information they’ll need to effectively manage social-media platforms and produce quality content. The event will take place from noon to 1:30 p.m. Participants will receive a Zoom link for where the event will be held. Tickets cost $75 for current Chikmedia clients and $125 for non-current clients. Visit www.chikmedia.us/chik-events.html to register.

Healthcare Heroes

Oct. 27: BusinessWest and the Healthcare News will honor eight individuals and groups as Healthcare Heroes for 2022 at a celebration dinner at the Log Cabin Banquet and Meeting House in Holyoke. The Healthcare Heroes class of 2022, profiled in the Sept. 19 issue of BusinessWest, and the categories they represent are: Helen Caulton-Harris, director of Health and Human Services, city of Springfield (Lifetime Achievement); Mark Paglia, chief operating officer, MiraVista Behavioral Health Center (Administrator); Dr. Philip Glynn, director of Medical Oncology, Mercy Medical Center (Provider); Dr. Paul Pirraglia, division chief, General Medicine and Community Health, Baystate Health (Collaboration); ServiceNet’s Enrichment Center & Strive Clinic and its partners at Springfield College and UMass Amherst (Collaboration); the Addiction Consult Service at Holyoke Medical Center (Community Health); Dr. Sundeep Shukla, chief, Department of Emergency Medicine, Baystate Noble Hospital (Emerging Leader); and the Elaine Marieb Center for Nursing and Engineering Innovation (Innovation). The Healthcare Heroes program is being sponsored by presenting sponsors Elms College and Baystate Health/Health New England, and partner sponsors Trinity Health Of New England/Mercy Medical Center, American International College, and MiraVista Behavioral Health Center. .

Chicopee Thriller 5K

Oct. 29: The Greater Chicopee Chamber of Commerce will host its second annual costume-themed Thriller 5K at 11 a.m. A portion of the event’s proceeds benefit Lorraine’s Soup Kitchen & Pantry. The race starts and ends at Grise Funeral Home, located at 280 Springfield St. Registration opens at 10 a.m., and the race starts at 11 a.m. The 5K running route takes runners to Front Street, through Szot Park, then back to Grise via Abbey Memorial Drive and Fairview Street. A two-mile walking route will turn up Academy Street. After the race, participants are invited to Rumbleseat Bar & Grille for an awards ceremony and after-party, which is included in the $35 race registration fee. Prizes will be awarded for fastest runners as well as best individual and group costumes. The Thriller 5K is presented by N. Riley Construction with other sponsorship support from Holyoke Medical Center, Polish National Credit Union, Valley Opportunity Council, PeoplesBank, First American Insurance Agency, Health New England, HUB Insurance Services, Lumber Dogs, Ondrick Natural Earth, BK Hotels, and Beauty Batlles Lounge. Prizes and decorations are sponsored by Phil Beaulieu & Sons, Riley Home Realty, the Beauty Box, Roca, Slosek Insurance, Grise Funeral Home, East Commerce Solutions, Lids Live Well, Florence Bank, and Vibe Dance Studio.

Ironman 70.3 Triathlon

June 11: The IRONMAN Group, in partnership with the Greater Springfield Convention and Visitors Bureau, announced that the city of Springfield will host the inaugural IRONMAN 70.3 Western Mass. triathlon. General registration is available at www.ironman.com/im703-western-massachusetts. The triathlon will consist of a 70.3-mile journey as athletes will take on a 1.2-mile swim, 56-mile bike ride, and 13.1-mile run. Athletes will start with a downriver swim in the Connecticut River. Once out of the water, athletes will transition to the bike at Riverfront Park in Springfield for the 56-mile ride around the region’s biking areas. Once back in Riverfront Park, the race will conclude with a run using the riverwalks and downtown streets of Springfield. The triathlon will offer qualifying slots to the 2023 IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship in Finland on Aug. 26-27, 2023.