Quartetto Mosso Concert

June 13: The Springfield Chamber Players will return to the Longmeadow Adult Center with a free performance by Quartetto Mosso at 6 p.m. The performance, held rain or shine, will feature violinists Ronald Gorevic and Beth Welty, violist Delores Thayer, and cellist Yoonhee Ko. Quartetto Mosso is a new Springfield Chamber Players ensemble, which made its premiere in the Berkshires last winter, before presenting a showcase performance in Springfield. The quartet will become the Springfield Chamber Players’ outreach and education performers. The Longmeadow program will include two works by African-American composers, William Grant Still and Florence Price; “Lullaby” by George Gershwin; Antonin Dvořák’s “American Quartet”; and Henry Mancini’s film music for Charade. Tickets are free, but advance reservations are required by calling (413) 565-4150, option 1. In case of rain, only a limited number of people can be accommodated indoors.

40 Under Forty Gala

June 20: BusinessWest will celebrate the 18th annual 40 Under Forty at the MassMutual Center in Springfield with fine food, music, networking, and the presentation of the class of 2024, profiled in the April 29 issue of BusinessWest and at businesswest.com. The 40 Under Forty sponsors include presenting sponsor PeoplesBank and partner sponsors the Isenberg School of Management at UMass Amherst, Live Nation, Mercedes-Benz of Springfield, and Mercy Medical Center/Trinity Health. The event will also feature the announcement of the 10th annual Alumni Achievement Award, presented by Health New England. Tickets cost $125 per person and are available at businesswest.com/40-under-forty/40underforty.

Hooplandia

June 21-23: Registration is now open for Hooplandia, the second annual 3×3 basketball tournament and festival, at www.hooplandia.com. The three-day event includes levels of play for all ages and divisions. Hooplandia launched in 2023. Taking place in the heart of Greater Springfield, the birthplace of basketball, the event is hosted by Eastern States Exposition (ESE) in West Springfield and the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield. Most games will be played on the ESE grounds, with special games held at the Hall of Fame. Seventy-five basketball courts will be set up to accommodate more than 650 games played by approximately 2,100 participants of all ages. Divisions of play have been created to provide an all-inclusive environment for players of all ages and playing abilities. The diverse divisions include young girls, boys, women, men, high-school-level, college-level, OGs, veterans, and more. Players are invited to build teams of four, create their own unique team name and uniforms, and register at www.hooplandia.com.

Dulye Leadership Experience Virtual Leadership Program

June 26: Dulye Leadership Experience will present a Cultur Chat titled “The Shift You Need to Make When You Become a Leader.” This free virtual program begins at noon. Prominent LinkedIn leadership voice Evan Hickok will provide tips for avoiding the biggest barriers that cause 60% of new managers to fail within the first 24 months in their role. This one-hour session is ideal for current managers and professionals seeking a future management role. Hickok has leveraged his interest in building high-performing teams into a weekly newsletter, “Lighthouse Leadership,” and content creation on LinkedIn. He has held leadership roles in engineering and manufacturing at General Electric and General Dynamics, and has designed complex systems for the U.S. Navy and served as a program manager for multi-million-dollar projects with demanding customers. Throughout his two-decade experience in major corporations, he has conducted extensive research on the differences between successful and struggling teams. He created an onboarding process for a Fortune 100 company that accelerated the productivity of more than 500 new hires by accelerating their connections. Culture Chat is a career-focused program that fosters conversations and connections with professionals from different industries and companies. The interactive program format features a mini-workshop with the expert followed by small group discussions. Reserve a virtual seat here by visiting www.eventbrite.com/e/dle-culture-chat-the-shift-you-need-to-make-when-you-become-a-leader-registration-907236798687?aff=oddtdtcreator. There is no fee to attend, thanks to the sustained sponsorship of the Dulye & Co. consulting firm.

Yidstock

July 11-14: Tickets are now on sale for Yidstock: the Festival of New Yiddish Music. Now in its 12th year, Yidstock brings the best in klezmer and new Yiddish music to the stage at the Yiddish Book Center in Amherst. Highlights this year will include the Klezmatics, Frank London, Eleanor Reissa, Judy Bressler, Daniel Kahn, and many more. Concert passes are available and include admission to all concerts and the two dance workshops. Individual tickets are also available for purchase for those who can only attend for part of the weekend. This year, livestream concert passes will allow friends from afar to experience Yidstock from the comfort of their homes. These passes only include access to the seven concerts; they do not include access to talks, workshops, or the film screening. Visit yiddishbookcenter.org/yidstock for more information and to purchase tickets.

Party for a Purpose

Sept. 19: With the goal of making sure Square One’s children have a new, state-of-the-art, outdoor learning and playspace, Friends on a Mission will host its annual Party for a Purpose to raise funds for the playground project at Square One’s Tommie Johnson Child & Family Center in Springfield. Now in its second year, Friends on a Mission started with a trio of friends — Bob Perry, Walter Tomala, and the late Jenn Schimmel — who set out to spend time together while giving back to the community. Their inaugural event held last fall raised more than $38,000 for Make-A-Wish of Massachusetts and Rhode Island. With early sponsorship support from PeoplesBank and Meyers Brothers Kalicka, P.C., this year’s Party for a Purpose, featuring cocktails, food, and festivities, will be held at 5:30 p.m. at the Delaney House in Holyoke. Interested sponsors should contact Perry at (413) 530-3787. For tickets, visit www.startatsquareone.org.