AIM Expresses Support for Administration Steps to Control COVID-19

BOSTON — Associated Industries of Massachusetts (AIM) expressed support for Gov. Charlie Baker’s order closing non-essential workplaces, even while acknowledging the economic burden that the order is placing on the organization’s 3,500 members and their employees.

The order, which took effect on March 24, requires all businesses and organizations that do not provide ‘COVID-19 essential services’ to close their physical workplaces and facilities to workers, customers, and the public until Tuesday, April 7 at noon.

AIM praised Baker and his administration for a measured and transparent approach to containing COVID-19, which has affected 777 Massachusetts residents and taken the lives of nine people.

“Believe me, the last thing that a business association like AIM wants to see is an order requiring many good companies around the Commonwealth to close,” AIM President and CEO John Regan said. “But those of us with friends and colleagues who have been hit by this virus understand that social distancing represents our best chance to limit the pandemic and begin a movement back toward normalcy.”

AIM commended the work of hundreds of administration officials, including Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders, Secretary of Housing and Economic Development Michael Kennealy, and Secretary of Labor and Workforce Development Rosalyn Acosta. AIM noted that the administration moved swiftly to get the U.S. Small Business Assoc. Economic Injury Disaster Loan program open in Massachusetts.

The administration has also established a Manufacturing Emergency Response Team to help companies retool their production operations to make much-needed medical equipment.

“We are grateful to the Baker administration for maintaining a free flow of information to employers and the public,” said Brooke Thomson, executive vice president of Government Affairs. “The Massachusetts business community understands that the COVID-19 pandemic is a unique situation that requires unfortunate but necessary steps to keep our employees and their families healthy. We look forward to emerging as an even stronger and more resilient economy once the crisis is over.”