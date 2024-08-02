All Our Kids Partners with Pampered Chef for Online Fundraising Event

SOUTH HADLEY — All Our Kids, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting foster and adoptive families in Western Mass., announced a partnership with Pampered Chef for an online fundraising event. This virtual party will take place on Facebook from Aug. 8 through Aug. 22.

The fundraiser will be hosted in the public Facebook group All Our Kids Connect Pampered Chef Party (click here). During this event, supporters can purchase high-quality kitchen tools and cookware while contributing to a worthy cause.

Pampered Chef has committed to doubling donations for the month of August. For orders between $200 and $649.99, 20% will be donated to All Our Kids. For orders of $650 or more, 30% will be donated.