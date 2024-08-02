MCLA Board of Trustees Adds Three New Members

NORTH ADAMS — Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts (MCLA) announced that Gov. Maura Healey has appointed three new members to its board of trustees: Darlene Rodowicz, Yvonne Spicer, and Buffy Lord (’98), who was voted to represent the MCLA Alumni Assoc. All three trustees begin their terms of service this summer.

“I’m excited to welcome Dr. Spicer, Ms. Rodowicz, and Ms. Lord as our newest MCLA trustees,” MCLA President James Birge said. “They are extremely accomplished professionals who will add a wealth of knowledge to the board, and I am grateful they agreed to join us.”

The three new trustees join a board of volunteers chaired by Mohan Boodram, who has served on the board since 2012 and also served as chair from 2020 to 2022.

“I am pleased to welcome three members who have shown such dedication to the communities they serve,” Boodram said. “I look forward to working with these new outstanding trustees and am honored to serve alongside them on a board that boasts such a diverse range of talent.”

Rodowicz, president and CEO of Berkshire Health Systems, joined BHS in 1984 and has served on the system’s executive leadership team since 2005. She has played a crucial role in the evolution of BHS through her various leadership positions, including ensuring the financial strength of the organization during her 15 years as chief financial officer.

A longtime educator, Spicer is currently the executive director of Life Science Cares Boston and an adjunct lecturer at UMass Boston. A highly sought-after speaker on the topics of leadership, STEM, and diversity, equity, and inclusion, she was also the first mayor of Framingham, serving from 2018 to 2022.

A practicing attorney with the North Adams-based law firm Donovan O’Connor & Dodig, LLP since 2005, Lord’s main practice area is civil litigation, but her work with the firm encompasses multiple practice areas, including personal injury and workers’ compensation, domestic relations, municipal law, and appellate work.