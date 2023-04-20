Allison Ebner to Succeed Meredith Wise as EANE President

AGAWAM — The Employers Assoc. of the NorthEast (EANE) announced that Meredith Wise, president of the association, will be retiring at the end of June.

“After much contemplation, I have decided to retire as president of EANE. It has been my privilege to work with our members for the past 28 years, the last 21 of them as president of the association,” Wise said. “I am so proud of our accomplishments and the work we’ve done to continue the 100-plus-year tradition of the association, including expanding our footprint to serve employers in Connecticut and Rhode Island as well as all of Massachusetts. The depth and breadth of our resources and services has grown to meet the ever-changing needs of our members and employers in the region.”

The board selected Allison Ebner, currently vice president of Membership and Partnerships with the association, as the new president of EANE. She will continue to lead the team of professionals in developing high-quality human-resources support services and training for members and the region’s employers and will focus on building collaborative relationships within the region and creating new opportunities for the expansion of services.

Linda Olbrys will be joining the EANE team as the new director of Membership and Partnerships, bringing with her considerable experience in both human resources and talent acquisition and retention services.