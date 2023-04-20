PeoplesBank’s Earth Day Gardening Giveaways to Return on April 21

HOLYOKE — The arrival of spring means sunshine, warmer weather, and, of course, the annual Earth Day tomato-plant and garden-seed giveaways hosted by PeoplesBank at four of its banking centers.

This year, those who attend Earth Day events at a participating banking center can also enter to win $50 gift certificates to local garden centers, farmers’ markets, and farmshares from community-supported agriculture farms.

Earth Day Events will be held on Friday, April 21 from 10 a.m. to noon at the following PeoplesBank banking centers: 1866 Northampton St., Holyoke; 468 Newton St., South Hadley; 30 Bridge St., Suffield, Conn.; and 102 LaSalle Road, West Hartford, Conn.

The events are open to the public. Seed and plant quantities are limited and will be distributed only while supplies last and only at the designated PeoplesBank banking centers.

PeoplesBank has sponsored Earth Day events for the past 10 years as part of its corporate-responsibility and community-support efforts. In 2022 alone, the bank donated a record $2.3 million to civic and nonprofit causes in Massachusetts and Connecticut.