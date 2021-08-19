American Eagle Investment Services to Offer Seminar on Retirement Healthcare Costs

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — American Eagle Investment Services invites the public to explore their options for healthcare in retirement during a free virtual seminar on Tuesday, Sept. 14 from 6 to 7 p.m.

Understanding healthcare costs is essential to retirement planning. While medical advances allow people to enjoy longer life expectancies, the challenge is how to pay for the rising costs of one’s physical well-being. Attendees of this free seminar will learn about the financial options of healthcare at age 65 and beyond.

“Managing Healthcare Costs in Retirement” will feature an industry expert from Prudential Insurance, who will discuss and take questions on financial options related to healthcare for those age 65 and older. Discussion topics will include Medicare (Part A, B, C, and D), Medigap, long-term care, and health savings accounts.

American Eagle Financial Credit Union members and non-members who are looking ahead to retirement, already retired, or helping a loved one with their retirement planning are encouraged to attend. Registration is open at americaneagle.org/seminar.