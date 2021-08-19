HCC to Resume Women’s Leadership Luncheon Series on Aug. 25

HOLYOKE — Holyoke Community College (HCC) will resume its Women’s Leadership Luncheon Series on Wednesday, Aug. 25 with business coach and strategist Lynn Turner leading the first of a three-part class on “Vision Boards.”

What is a vision board? “A tangible representation of your dreams,” Turner said.

The second and third parts of Turner’s class will be held on Sept. 1 and Sept. 8. Those and the rest of the fall 2021 HCC Women’s Leadership Luncheon Series sessions will take place on Wednesdays over Zoom from noon to 1:15 p.m.

During each session, participants will join prominent women leaders for discussions on relevant topics and ideas to help their leadership development. They will also have the opportunity to form a supportive network to help navigate their own careers.

Additional dates and topics for the HCC Women’s Leadership Luncheon Series this fall are:

• Sept. 29: “Do Something Every Day that Scares You” with Pattie Hallberg, CEO of Girl Scouts of Central and Western Massachusetts;

• Oct. 27: “Just Go for It,” with Helen Gomez Andrews, co-founder and CEO of the High End; and

• Nov. 24: “Journey to and from Exit Zero,” with Sharale Mathis, vice president of Academic and Student Affairs at HCC.

The cost of each session is $25, with the exception of the three-part Vision Board class with Turner, which costs $99. The cost for the full, six-session series is $120.

Cost, however, will not be a barrier to participation. If pricing is an issue, contact Michele Cabral, HCC’s executive director of Business, Corporate and Professional Development, at [email protected].

Space is limited, and advance registration is required. To register, visit hcc.edu/womens-leadership.