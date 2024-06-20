Amherst Business Improvement District Launches Search for New Executive Director 

AMHERST — The Amherst Business Improvement District (BID) has launched a search for a dynamic and visionary leader who is passionate about community development and possesses the skills to build on the organization’s successes as its next executive director.

The search comes after the recent departure of interim Executive Director Liz Larson. Larson, who previously served as the BID’s director of Operations & Finance, has stepped down to pursue other opportunities.

Barry Roberts, president of the Amherst BID, expressed his gratitude for Larson’s contributions and his optimism for the future. “We are deeply grateful for the dedication and hard work of Liz Larson, who was instrumental in managing the BID through a period of transition. As we embark on the search for a new executive director, we are excited about the future and the opportunities it holds for our downtown community.”

The BID’s executive director will be responsible for the administration, operations, and financial management of the organization, managing its programs and services, and responding to stakeholders’ issues and concerns to improve the business climate and vitality of the district. The ideal candidate must have experience in urban planning or economic development and must have a deep commitment to the Amherst community.

Interested candidates are encouraged to visit www.amherstdowntown.com for more information about the position and application details.

The Amherst Business Improvement District (BID) is a nonprofit economic-development organization comprised of local property owners dedicated to providing programs and services that supplement those of the town of Amherst. The BID invests its resources to improve downtown Amherst’s vibrancy, sustainability, and economic health through advocacy, events, beautification, marketing, and special projects.