East Village Tavern Hosting Ride-to-Remember Kickoff Party Tonight 

EAST LONGMEADOW — The 2024 Ride-to-Remember kickoff concert and fundraiser will be held tonight, June 20, from 6 to 10 p.m. at East Village Tavern, 53 North Main St., East Longmeadow, and will benefit injured Springfield Police Officer Nestor Santos.

According to the Springfield Police Department website, Santos was shot in the face and leg on June 5 and taken to a Boston-area hospital with a bullet fragment lodged in his head. He has had one surgery, and doctors were able to save his eye, but he will lose his vision in one eye. He has since been released from the hospital.

Fundraiser tickets are available at www.eventbrite.com/e/otan-vargas-concert-to-benefitride-to-remember-tickets-918422194507. The event will feature raffles and live music from Otan Vargas, and will be emceed by local comedian Jess Miller.

There will be Ride-to-Remember sign-ups. Ride-to-Remember will also be selling T-shirts for State Police Trooper Ronnie Gibbons.

“We all owe our safety to police officers and heroes like Officer Santos,” said John Sullivan, co-owner of East Village Tavern. “It’s our honor and privilege to host this fundraiser to help benefit Officer Santos and his family in this extremely difficult time.”