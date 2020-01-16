Angel Coriano Named Director of Programs at Homework House

HOLYOKE — Homework House announced the hire of Angel Coriano as its new director of Programs. He will be responsible for the supervision of day-to-day program operations, including the tutoring and learning process, and will also work closely with local schools, student assessment and evaluation, along with curriculum development.

Homework House serves children ages 6 to 12 from Holyoke Public Schools and Holyoke Community Charter School. Since its beginning, it has offered free tutoring and mentoring. Today, it continues to offer its services from three different locations in Holyoke. Tutors, many of whom are volunteers from local colleges and the community, provide individualized instruction to strengthen children’s educational learning and retention.

Coriano is a lifelong resident of Holyoke and a graduate of Holyoke Public Schools. An alumnus of the Isenberg School of Management at UMass Amherst, he has spent the last 10-plus years in the field of education. “I am committed to working with the local community to ensure that a rewarding educational experience is accessible to all,” he said.

Virginia Dillion, executive director of Homework House, added that “we enthusiastically welcome Angel to Homework House as our new director of Programs. Angel’s experience working within the academic community is of significant value to us and the children that we serve.”