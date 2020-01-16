MGM Springfield Posts Lowest-ever Month for Gambling Revenue

SPRINGFIELD — MGM Springfield reported gross gambling revenue of $18.9 million for December, the lowest full-month revenue figure in the casino’s 16-month history, the Republican reported. That follows a $19.9 million figure in November. The casino reported gross gaming revenue of $21.6 million in December 2018.

In other figures released this week by the Massachusetts Gaming Commission, Encore Boston Harbor reported gross gaming revenues of $54 million in December, an improvement from $47 million in November, while the slots-only Plainridge Park Casino posted $10.2 million in December, down slightly from $10.9 million in November.