Applications for 2022 Local Farmer Awards Open Jan. 1

AGAWAM — Starting Jan. 1, farmers in Western Mass. are invited to apply for Local Farmer Awards of up to $2,500. These awards are for capital and infrastructure-improvement projects related to growing, harvesting, and processing that will help farms compete in the marketplace.

The Harold Grinspoon Charitable Foundation, in partnership with Big Y and with the support of other funders, is entering the eighth year of the awards program, which has helped more than 225 farmers carry out a total of 400 projects.

Some examples of how the awards have been used include a commercial egg washer, irrigation systems, shade cloth for a greenhouse, high-tensile fencing for rotational grazing, a feed wagon, and a maple cream machine. Philanthropist and project founder Harold Grinspoon noted that “farmers don’t typically ask for help. They are genuinely appreciative of these awards and use the money in creative ways for projects to help their businesses.”

To be eligible, farms must have gross sales of $10,000 or above and either be a member of Berkshire Grown or Community Involved in Sustaining Agriculture or reside in one the four counties of Western Mass.

The deadline for applying is Jan. 31. Interested applicants are encouraged to visit www.farmerawards.org for more information.