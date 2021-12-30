The Royal Law Firm Welcomes Attorney Alexander Cerbo

SPRINGFIELD — The Royal Law Firm recently welcomed attorney Alexander Cerbo to its team. Cerbo received his bachelor’s degree from Assumption College and his juris doctor from Western New England University School of Law. He is admitted to practice law in the state of Massachusetts.

Prior to joining the Royal Law Firm, he worked at Rhode Island Legal Services (RILS), a nonprofit legal-aid organization dedicated to providing high-quality legal representation to low-income individuals. As their rent-relief specialist, he assisted more than 60 indigent tenants and their families secure more than a half-million dollars in federal funding to pay rental arrears as a result of financial hardship experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Before his time at RILS, Cerbo served as a law clerk to Judge Robert Fields of the Western Massachusetts Division Housing Court.

The Royal Law Firm is a boutique, corporation-side-only law firm operating throughout New England.