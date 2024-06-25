ArchitectureEL Awarded Two-year, On-call Contract for Holyoke Housing Authority

EAST LONGMEADOW — ArchitectureEL Inc. (AEL) has been awarded on-call architect contract for the Holyoke Housing Authority for a two-year period. The firm also continues to fulfill its obligations as the current on-call architect for the city of Holyoke and Holyoke Public Schools.

ArchitectureEL Inc. provides professional design services on a wide range of projects, from renovating existing buildings to designing new. The firm has significant experience in accessibility, historic preservation, educational, and commercial design, as well as both private and multi-family residential development.

AEL has developed strong local connections and provided services for the city of Holyoke and Holyoke Public schools as their on-call architect for the past two years, completing a roof and skylight replacement for the DPW, a roof and skylight replacement for the City Hall Annex, a roof replacement for the Holyoke Children’s Museum and Volleyball Hall of Fame, heating upgrades for the McMahon VRF, historical renovations on the City Council chambers located at City Hall, HVAC system replacements in the city’s elementary schools.

“We are honored to have been chosen to continue this important work in the city of Holyoke,” said Kevin Rothschild-Shea, owner and principal architect. “We look forward to expanding our relationship with the city of Holyoke and our services to the Holyoke Housing Authority to help maintain the infrastructure of this vibrant city.”