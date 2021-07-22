Arrha Credit Union Welcomes Adam Baldwin as Springfield Branch Manager

SPRINGFIELD — Arrha Credit Union announced the Adam Baldwin has been named Springfield branch manager.

Baldwin has more than seven years of banking experience and been recognized throughout his banking-industry career as a rising star with superior service awards. He is also a Rotarian with the Springfield Rotary Club.

“Arrha Credit Union is extremely pleased to welcome and introduce Adam Baldwin as our new Springfield branch manager,” said Michael Ostrowski, president and CEO.

Added Baldwin, “I am excited to be part of the Arrha Credit Union family and serving the Springfield community and its members. I look forward to providing caring service, offering rewarding membership benefits to existing and new members, and growing these relationships.”