Holyoke Mall Welcomes New General Manager

HOLYOKE — On July 12, Holyoke Mall welcomed Lynn Gray back to the shopping center as its new general manager. She brings more than 25 years of experience in the shopping-center industry. She has held various roles over her combined tenure with Pyramid Management Group, including customer service representative, receptionist, Marketing assistant, assistant Marketing director, Marketing director, and, most recently, general manager of Hampshire Mall.

In addition to her numerous years of experience with Pyramid Management Group, Gray held various roles over the span of 10 years with General Growth Properties, now Brookfield Properties, including director of Field Marketing for the East Region.

When asked what her goals are for Holyoke Mall, Gray said she is “committed to fostering strong relationships with the tenants and community as well as continue the development and support of a strong and seasoned mall team.” With her indepth background in all facets of the shopping-center industry, she also looks forward to being an integral component of the redevelopment process at Holyoke Mall.

“We are fortunate to have someone of Lynn’s capabilities and experience assume the position of general manager at Holyoke Mall,” said James Soos, director of Field Operations for Pyramid Management Group. “Lynn is enthusiastic and brings her vast knowledge and hands-on experience of working in the shopping-center industry to Holyoke Mall at a time when the center is poised for growth and will benefit from Lynn’s leadership.”

Gray is a graduate of Holyoke Community College with an associate degree in business administration. A lifelong resident of Western Mass., she is actively involved with several community and nonprofit organizations. She serves as president of the board of directors for the Amherst Area Chamber of Commerce and the board of directors for the Amherst Boys and Girls Club. She is also a CDH International Massachusetts ambassador and volunteers for CHERUBS, the support division of CDHi.

Bill Rogalski, outgoing general manager of Holyoke Mall, retired on June 30 after 19 years in the position.