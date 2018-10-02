Arrha Credit Union Welcomes Jacquelyn Guzie as Springfield Branch Manager

SPRINGFIELD — Michael Ostrowski, president and CEO of Arrha Credit Union, recently introduced Jacquelyn (Jackie) Guzie as Arrha’s new Springfield branch manager. Guzie has more than 18 years of banking experience and been recognized throughout her banking-industry career with several promotions at Rockville Bank. Since 2007, she has been a branch manager, most recently in the Suffield Branch at First National Bank of Suffield.

A graduate of the New England College of Business and Finance in Boston, Guzie is also an emergency medical technician volunteering at Suffield Volunteer Ambulance Assoc.

“I am excited to be part of the Arrha Credit Union family and serving the Springfield community and its members,” she said. “I look forward to providing caring service, offering rewarding membership benefits to existing and new members, and growing these relationships.”