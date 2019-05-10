Arrha’s Lucas Manzi Wins Credit Union Difference Maker’s Award

SPRINGFIELD — Michael Ostrowski, president and CEO of Arrha Credit Union, congratulated Lucas Manzi, Accounting Department and Finance manager at Arrha, for receiving a 2019 Credit Union Difference Maker’s Award presented by the Cooperative Credit Union Assoc. at the 2019 Credit Union Marketplace Experience.

The show highlighted new technology and featured breakout sessions in many topics, including cybersecurity, the latest trends in digital banking, and ways to enhance the member experience, as well as a salute to employees that have great attitudes, positively impact others, and make a difference at their credit union, in the community, and beyond.

“Lucas was nominated for all that he is doing here at the credit union,” Ostrowski said. “He received one of the Difference Maker’s Awards for his great attitude, positive team efforts, and innovative practices that he does within our credit union and efforts in the community. We are pleased to congratulate Lucas on a very special recognition. The board sends their utmost congratulations to him for his efforts.”