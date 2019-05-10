Educational Sessions in the Berkshires to Tackle Paid Family and Medical Leave

PITTSFIELD — The state’s Paid Family and Medical Leave (PFML) regulations go into effect on July 1 as part of the Commonwealth’s ‘grand bargain’ agreement that also raised the minimum wage. All employers large and small must take action with payroll deductions beginning July 1.

1Berkshire, in partnership with Steffans Legal, is hosting a series of free educational sessions to help employers understand exactly what is required with the July 1 regulations. They are slated for Monday, May 20 at 9 a.m. at Pittsfield City Hall; Tuesday (click here to register); Tuesday, May 21 at 8:30 a.m. at the Green in North Adams (click here to register); and Thursday, May 23 at 9 a.m. at the Red Lion Inn in Stockbridge (click here to register).

For those unable to attend, PCTV will livestream the May 20 event, and links to the recording will be available online and on public television.