Asnuntuck President Hosts November Episode of ‘Changing Lives’

ENFIELD, Conn. — Dr. James Lombella, president of Asnuntuck and Tunxis community colleges, hosted the November episode of Changing Lives, a program that runs on PATV 15 on Thursdays at 8 p.m. and Fridays at 11 a.m.

His guests were Jennifer Brown, director of Workforce Development and Non-credit Programs, and Tim St. James, interim dean of Student Services and Campus Facilities. The show featured information on recent growth at Asnuntuck, including the new Advanced Manufacturing Technology building, additional space and renovations for the high-school College Connections program, the college’s new façade, the addition of solar panels, and an expanded parking lot. Lombella also shared updates about workforce-development programs, including the soon-to-be-unveiled Cosmetology program.

Asnuntuck will host an Open House on Tuesday, Nov. 13 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Registration for the spring semester opened on Oct. 29.